WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond (DXJ) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond (NYSEARCA:DXJ) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,749 shares during the quarter. WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond makes up approximately 0.9% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.69% of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond worth $44,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 38,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,597,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,502,000 after buying an additional 27,046 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 723,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,522,000 after buying an additional 111,188 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 67,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Financial Management grew its stake in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 71,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond opened at $58.11 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

