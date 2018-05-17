WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond (DON) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond (NYSEARCA:DON) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 115,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 111,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 15,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DON opened at $35.02 on Thursday. WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond has a 1-year low of $34.93 and a 1-year high of $35.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 24th.

WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

