WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond (DHS) Stake Lessened by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond (NYSEARCA:DHS) by 14.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 23,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,468,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 224,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,327,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond opened at $69.15 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond has a 12-month low of $68.78 and a 12-month high of $68.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 24th.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

