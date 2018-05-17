Wingstop (WING) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) to report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.19. Wingstop posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WING has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.21.

Wingstop traded up $0.27, hitting $51.93, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 8,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,277. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 69.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

In other news, insider Stacy Peterson sold 12,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $593,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,880.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,743,203 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,389,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 60,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

