Winder Investment Pte Ltd Purchases 150,000 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE:IFF) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.47 per share, with a total value of $18,970,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,600,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,076,408.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 9th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 150,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.22 per share, with a total value of $19,383,000.00.

On Monday, May 7th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 289,195 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.78 per share, with a total value of $38,399,312.10.

On Monday, April 9th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 300 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.97 per share, with a total value of $40,491.00.

On Friday, April 6th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 5,705 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.85 per share, with a total value of $769,319.25.

On Wednesday, April 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 4,800 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.59 per share, with a total value of $646,032.00.

On Monday, April 2nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 55,596 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.01 per share, with a total value of $7,450,419.96.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 1,100 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.99 per share, with a total value of $148,489.00.

On Monday, March 26th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 23,304 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.54 per share, with a total value of $3,135,320.16.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 50,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.17 per share, with a total value of $6,708,500.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $124.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.22 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.57 million. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 25th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $479,000. TLP Group LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $469,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 345,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,289,000 after purchasing an additional 25,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 118,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $131.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

