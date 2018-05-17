Willingdon Wealth Management Purchases 702 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,717,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,495,000 after purchasing an additional 412,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,502,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,061,000 after purchasing an additional 266,358 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,127,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,086,000 after purchasing an additional 53,058 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 582,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,425,000 after purchasing an additional 97,769 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41,201 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF opened at $97.31 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $97.00 and a 1 year high of $97.41.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

