Williams Companies (WMB) Holdings Raised by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,761,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628,263 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $143,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. KHP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $27.37 on Thursday. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

In related news, Director Kathleen B. Cooper sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $113,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,114.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,484.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

