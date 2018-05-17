William Hill (WIMHY) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

WIMHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised William Hill from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, January 21st. HSBC raised William Hill from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised William Hill from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

William Hill stock opened at $17.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. William Hill has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $19.23.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 27th will be issued a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 26th.

About William Hill

William Hill PLC provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US, Australia, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer various betting and gaming services, including horseracing, greyhound racing, football betting, virtual racing, numbers betting, and other services.

