WildHorse Resource Development Co. (WRD) Shares Bought by Caymus Capital Partners L.P.

Caymus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of WildHorse Resource Development Co. (NYSE:WRD) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 781,104 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,100 shares during the period. WildHorse Resource Development accounts for approximately 2.5% of Caymus Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.77% of WildHorse Resource Development worth $14,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of WildHorse Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WildHorse Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in WildHorse Resource Development during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in WildHorse Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in WildHorse Resource Development by 40.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,598 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period.

WRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on WildHorse Resource Development from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on WildHorse Resource Development from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised WildHorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on WildHorse Resource Development from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on WildHorse Resource Development in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WildHorse Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of WildHorse Resource Development opened at $25.26 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. WildHorse Resource Development Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

WildHorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. WildHorse Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 303.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that WildHorse Resource Development Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana.

