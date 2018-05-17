Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 133 Shares of Amazon.com (AMZN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 94,448.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 572,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 572,359 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 576,450 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $554,171,000 after purchasing an additional 205,677 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,658,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 960,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,123,378,000 after purchasing an additional 97,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 313,373 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $301,261,000 after purchasing an additional 72,293 shares in the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,587.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $764.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.60. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,575.20 and a 12 month high of $1,590.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $51.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.94 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.04%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morningstar restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,950.00 target price (up previously from $1,800.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,840.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,702.99.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,580.98, for a total transaction of $2,173,847.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,393,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,454.37, for a total value of $2,908,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,045 shares of company stock valued at $10,629,465 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

