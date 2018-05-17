Whitestone REIT (WSR) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.16

News articles about Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Whitestone REIT earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.779414439008 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

WSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Whitestone REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of Whitestone REIT traded down $0.14, hitting $11.43, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The stock had a trading volume of 28,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.01. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.59 million. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. sell-side analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.20%.

In other news, VP Christine J. Mastandrea bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $26,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 112,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,938.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality ?E-commerce resistant? neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment not typically readily available online to their respective communities.

