Weyerhaeuser (WY) Shares Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 182.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 74,171 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 189,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 133,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 50,672 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 680,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,988,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeanne M. Hillman sold 15,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $542,000.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WY. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

WY stock opened at $36.13 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $35.98 and a one year high of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

