WEX (WEX) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low at $182.33

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $182.33 and last traded at $181.91, with a volume of 7403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $160.00 price objective on shares of WEX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.81.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $354.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.04 million. WEX had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total value of $403,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,664.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 4,540.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

