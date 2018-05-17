WEX (WEX) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low at $182.33

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $182.33 and last traded at $181.91, with a volume of 7403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.63.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $160.00 price objective on shares of WEX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.92.
The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.81.
In other news, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total value of $403,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,664.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 4,540.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000.
About WEX
WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.
