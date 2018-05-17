WEX (WEX) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.04

News coverage about WEX (NYSE:WEX) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. WEX earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 48.3268359872898 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:WEX opened at $180.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.81. WEX has a 1-year low of $179.29 and a 1-year high of $180.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $354.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.04 million. WEX had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. research analysts predict that WEX will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WEX from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $163.00) on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo set a $160.00 price target on shares of WEX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target (up previously from $159.00) on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.92.

In other news, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total value of $403,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $954,664.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

