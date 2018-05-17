Wetherspoons (JDW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wetherspoons (LON:JDW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,143.08 ($15.51).

JDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.24) price objective on shares of Wetherspoons in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.92) price objective on shares of Wetherspoons in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wetherspoons in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.38) price objective on shares of Wetherspoons in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Beaufort Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,142 ($15.49) price objective on shares of Wetherspoons in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

In other Wetherspoons news, insider Martin Geoghegan sold 1,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,117 ($15.15), for a total value of £17,302.33 ($23,470.33). Also, insider Harry Morley bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,197 ($16.24) per share, for a total transaction of £23,940 ($32,474.23).

Shares of Wetherspoons traded up GBX 17 ($0.23), reaching GBX 1,206 ($16.36), during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 116,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,568. Wetherspoons has a one year low of GBX 926.50 ($12.57) and a one year high of GBX 1,346.14 ($18.26).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

