WestRock (WRK) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about WestRock (NYSE:WRK) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. WestRock earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.0088630777963 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

WestRock traded up $1.03, hitting $61.89, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. WestRock has a 12 month low of $60.86 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 65.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens set a $74.00 price target on shares of WestRock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.90.

In other WestRock news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $4,917,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 470,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,846,422.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Voorhees sold 49,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,202,355.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 700,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,503,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,098 shares of company stock worth $20,776,941. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

