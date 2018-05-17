Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK) EVP Robert F. Buesinger Sells 1,447 Shares of Stock

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $172,019.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,080.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Westlake Chemical traded down $0.05, hitting $120.68, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 34,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,657. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.77 and a fifty-two week high of $121.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. MED restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.9% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 7,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 5.8% in the first quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 12,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter worth about $101,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

