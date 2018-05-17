Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK) CFO Sells $2,757,958.98 in Stock

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 23,506 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.33, for a total transaction of $2,757,958.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,181.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Steven Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Mark Steven Bender sold 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $558,450.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Mark Steven Bender sold 4,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $443,880.00.

Shares of Westlake Chemical opened at $120.73 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $118.77 and a 1-year high of $121.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WLK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

