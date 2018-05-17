Western Digital (WDC) vs. Quantum (QTM) Financial Review

Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) and Quantum (NYSE:QTM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Western Digital has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Western Digital and Quantum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Digital 0 8 21 0 2.72 Quantum 0 0 1 0 3.00

Western Digital currently has a consensus target price of $113.19, suggesting a potential upside of 30.07%. Quantum has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 167.38%. Given Quantum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quantum is more favorable than Western Digital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Western Digital and Quantum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Digital $19.09 billion 1.36 $397.00 million $7.90 11.02 Quantum $505.35 million 0.26 $3.64 million $0.27 13.85

Western Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum. Western Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quantum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Western Digital pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Quantum does not pay a dividend. Western Digital pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Western Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Quantum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Western Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Quantum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Western Digital and Quantum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Digital 0.98% 34.22% 13.22% Quantum -1.77% N/A -0.83%

Summary

Western Digital beats Quantum on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers performance hard disk drives (HDDs) that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments. The company also provides system solutions that offer petabyte scalable capacity; data storage platforms and systems; datacenter software and systems; and HDDs and SSDs for desktop and notebook PCs, gaming consoles, security surveillance systems, and set top boxes. In addition, it offers NAND-flash embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, automotive, IoT, and connected home applications; NAND-flash memory wafers; and custom embedded solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions that combine NAND-flash and mobile dynamic random-access memory in an integrated package. Further, it provides client solutions that consist of HDDs and SSDs embedded into external storage products; removable cards for use in mobile phones, tablets, imaging systems, still cameras, action video cameras, and security surveillance systems; USB flash drives used in computing and consumer markets; and wireless drive products. Additionally, the company licenses its intellectual property. It sells its products under the HGST, SanDisk, and WD brands to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), distributors, resellers, cloud infrastructure players, and retailers. It serves storage subsystem suppliers, OEMs, Internet and social media infrastructure players, and PC and Mac OEMs. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information. It also offers StorNext Storage Manager software; and StorNext AEL archives products, which provide near-line archiving with built-in data protection and self-healing capabilities. In addition, the company's data protection solutions comprise DXi disk systems that use deduplication technology to enhance the amount of backup data; Scalar Tape Automation Systems, which manage and protect business critical data in workgroup, medium size business, and enterprise data center environment; SuperLoader3 autoloader designed to maximize data density and performance; and iLayer, which offers monitoring, alerts, and proactive diagnostics. Further, it provides device and media products, such as removable disk drives and libraries, tape drives, and storage media. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, direct marketing resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and other suppliers, as well as directly to corporate entities and government agencies. Quantum Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

