Western Asset Intermediate Mun (SBI) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Western Asset Intermediate Mun (NYSE:SBI) have been trending positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Western Asset Intermediate Mun earned a news sentiment score of 0.47 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.0320275114696 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Western Asset Intermediate Mun traded down $0.03, reaching $8.67, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 70,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,495. Western Asset Intermediate Mun has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $8.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd will be given a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 21st.

There is no company description available for Western Asset Intermediate Municipal Fund.

