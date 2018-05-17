West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.20% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $13,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 12,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services opened at $88.85 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.00. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $89.33 and a 12-month high of $90.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $415.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.87 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

West Pharmaceutical Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase 800,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO William J. Federici sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $4,531,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 247,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,525,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.