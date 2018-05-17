WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $2.22 Million in Valero Energy (VLO)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,000. Valero Energy accounts for 1.4% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. KHP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $114.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $113.91 and a 1 year high of $115.24. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 98.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.94.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

