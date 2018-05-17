WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ishares Msci Netherlands (EWN)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ishares Msci Netherlands (NYSEARCA:EWN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Ishares Msci Netherlands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ishares Msci Netherlands in the fourth quarter worth about $2,178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ishares Msci Netherlands by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 620,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 81,142 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in Ishares Msci Netherlands by 12.7% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 144,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares during the period. Finally, Afam Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Ishares Msci Netherlands by 163.8% in the first quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 146,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 91,267 shares during the period.

EWN stock opened at $32.09 on Thursday. Ishares Msci Netherlands has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $32.01.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

