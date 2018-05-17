Welltower to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts (WELL)

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) – Jefferies Group dropped their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Welltower in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 16th. Jefferies Group analyst O. Okusanya now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Welltower’s FY2020 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WELL. SunTrust Banks set a $66.00 target price on Welltower and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Welltower from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Welltower has a 12 month low of $54.67 and a 12 month high of $55.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 7th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.66%.

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,178.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Whitelaw acquired 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,116.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,387 shares of company stock worth $182,116 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Motco bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:HCN), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

