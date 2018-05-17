Wells Fargo (WFC) Stake Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 726,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo were worth $44,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Group Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Group Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Wells Fargo by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Wells Fargo by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 28,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $55.04 on Thursday. Wells Fargo has a twelve month low of $54.54 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $265.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Wells Fargo had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 350,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wells Fargo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Macquarie raised shares of Wells Fargo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $58.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

