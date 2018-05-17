Wells Fargo (WFC) Holdings Lifted by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 451.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,276 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo by 439.9% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo alerts:

Wells Fargo opened at $55.04 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $265.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo has a 52-week low of $54.54 and a 52-week high of $54.94.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. Wells Fargo had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Wells Fargo declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Wells Fargo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Vetr upgraded shares of Wells Fargo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.78 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.50 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS upgraded shares of Wells Fargo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.