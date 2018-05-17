Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Holdings in Exelon (EXC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,942,016 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 925,681 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Exelon were worth $309,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

In related news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $948,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,136.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXC opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.14. Exelon has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $40.27.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.30 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.