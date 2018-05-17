Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in Baxter International (BAX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,791,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 973,484 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $376,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.79.

In other Baxter International news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total transaction of $1,210,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,854.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $329,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,783,512. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International opened at $70.74 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baxter International has a one year low of $70.19 and a one year high of $71.36. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Baxter International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

