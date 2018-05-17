Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in Genuine Parts (GPC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,707,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 48,871 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $333,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1,061.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.14.

Shares of GPC opened at $92.45 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $91.96 and a twelve month high of $92.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

