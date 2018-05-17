Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in CVS Health (CVS)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) by 64.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 40,011 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,996,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,857,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,868,331 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $786,322,000 after acquiring an additional 235,357 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CVS Health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,856,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,860,000 after acquiring an additional 430,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,705,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $776,147,000 after acquiring an additional 126,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in CVS Health by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,219,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $668,688,000 after acquiring an additional 414,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $66.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $65.60 and a fifty-two week high of $66.34.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.77 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other news, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $1,418,313.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,714.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C David Brown II bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $619,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,276,611.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

