Welch Capital Partners LLC NY Sells 122,835 Shares of Premier (PINC)

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY cut its holdings in Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,835 shares during the quarter. Premier comprises approximately 0.8% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY owned about 0.05% of Premier worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Premier in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Premier in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Premier in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Premier opened at $31.92 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01. Premier has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $32.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 23.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $425.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Premier news, SVP Leigh Anderson sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $37,487.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,784 shares in the company, valued at $343,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan D. Devore sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $1,298,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,176 shares in the company, valued at $12,117,024.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,677 shares of company stock worth $1,888,357 over the last 90 days. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PINC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.96.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

