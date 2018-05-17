Weingarten Realty (WRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI) to announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Weingarten Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.58. Weingarten Realty posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Weingarten Realty.

Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.94 million. Weingarten Realty had a net margin of 80.74% and a return on equity of 24.66%.

WRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Weingarten Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Weingarten Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Weingarten Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Capital One lowered shares of Weingarten Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Weingarten Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Weingarten Realty by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Weingarten Realty traded down $0.11, reaching $27.02, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 455,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.52. Weingarten Realty has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Weingarten Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.49%.

About Weingarten Realty

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At December 31, 2017, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 204 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Earnings History and Estimates for Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI)

