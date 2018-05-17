Weibo (WB) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. BidaskClub raised Weibo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on Weibo from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Group lifted their price target on Weibo to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Weibo in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.67.

Shares of Weibo opened at $103.84 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 2.61. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.91 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Weibo by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

