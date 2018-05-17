Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MarineMax (HZO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MarineMax (NYSE: HZO) recently:

5/8/2018 – MarineMax was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/27/2018 – MarineMax was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2018 – MarineMax had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $26.75 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2018 – MarineMax was given a new $27.00 price target on by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2018 – MarineMax was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/3/2018 – MarineMax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $23.85 on Thursday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $24.45. The firm has a market cap of $635.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. MarineMax had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $270.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $253,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,854 shares of company stock valued at $3,062,610. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth $33,908,000. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter worth $5,453,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,361,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,738,000 after acquiring an additional 176,561 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 287,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth $2,917,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; motor yachts; convertible yachts; pleasure boats; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

