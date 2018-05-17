Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 51,171 Shares of Apple (AAPL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 373,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,171 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Apple were worth $63,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Oak Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 8,292.9% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple opened at $188.18 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Apple has a 52 week low of $185.68 and a 52 week high of $188.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $61.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.70%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.99, for a total transaction of $6,509,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,168,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,288,955.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total transaction of $2,898,622.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,143,757.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,869 shares of company stock valued at $37,493,244 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Macquarie set a $188.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

