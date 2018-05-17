Wealthfront Inc. Purchases 16,389 Shares of Starbucks (SBUX)

Wealthfront Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,179 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 16,389 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.8% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 66,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.6% in the third quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 11,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 79,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 396,381 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 6,254.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL now owns 295,402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after purchasing an additional 290,753 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $57.32. The stock has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Starbucks had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the coffee company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.25%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Craig Weatherup sold 59,838 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $3,596,263.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs cut Starbucks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Vetr cut Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.03 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

