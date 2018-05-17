Wayne Curtis Weldon Sells 2,823 Shares of Mistras Group (MG) Stock

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Director Wayne Curtis Weldon sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $55,189.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,996.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mistras Group opened at $18.96 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.27 million, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.31 million. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. research analysts anticipate that Mistras Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Mistras Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Mistras Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Mistras Group from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Stephens set a $24.00 target price on shares of Mistras Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Mistras Group during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mistras Group during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Mistras Group during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Mistras Group during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Mistras Group during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services; and designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and services acoustic emission (AE) sensors, instruments, and turn-key systems used for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures.

