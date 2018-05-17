Wayne Curtis Weldon Sells 2,823 Shares of Mistras Group (MG) Stock

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Director Wayne Curtis Weldon sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $55,189.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,996.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Mistras Group opened at $18.96 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.27 million, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.31 million. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. research analysts anticipate that Mistras Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Mistras Group during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mistras Group during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Mistras Group during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Mistras Group during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Mistras Group during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mistras Group
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services; and designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and services acoustic emission (AE) sensors, instruments, and turn-key systems used for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures.
Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.