Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Increases Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Fortune Brands Home & Security comprises approximately 2.1% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $23,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 325.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1,169.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18,835.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Loop Capital set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Gabelli raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $56.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.37.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $287,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

