Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Decreases Holdings in Sysco (SYY)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in Sysco (NYSE:SYY) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 62,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 38,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY stock opened at $63.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $62.76 and a fifty-two week high of $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

In other Sysco news, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $299,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul T. Moskowitz sold 30,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,916,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,409 shares of company stock valued at $5,820,248 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Pivotal Research set a $58.00 price target on shares of Sysco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

