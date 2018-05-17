Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustees of Dartmouth College purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,634,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 135,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $469,000. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 150,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.72 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $47.21.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

