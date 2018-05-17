Walmart (WMT) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA decreased its stake in Walmart (NYSE:WMT) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,847 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 2.3% of Cadence Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Walmart by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 644,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $63,649,000 after acquiring an additional 74,769 shares during the period. Nepsis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,476,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,501,000. Iberiabank Corp increased its position in Walmart by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 84,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,000. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMT opened at $86.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart has a 12 month low of $84.78 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $135.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.63 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $96.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Vetr upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.28 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

