Walmart (WMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Walmart had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $121.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Walmart traded down $0.90, reaching $85.23, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 807,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,882,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.76. Walmart has a one year low of $84.78 and a one year high of $85.92. The company has a market capitalization of $250.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Walmart by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,905 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,826 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $728,000. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walmart to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Morningstar set a $91.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

