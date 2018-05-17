Walker & Dunlop (WD) Position Cut by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Walker & Dunlop worth $10,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 112.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

WD has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop opened at $55.40 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $54.63 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $147.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.01%.

Walker & Dunlop declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO William M. Walker sold 36,272 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $1,833,549.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,337,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,585,451.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 1,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $49,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,563 shares of company stock worth $14,519,225 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage loans, second trust loans, supplemental financings, construction loans, mezzanine loans, and bridge/interim loans.

