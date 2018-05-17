Vsync Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.50 Million (VSX)

Vsync (CURRENCY:VSX) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last week, Vsync has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Vsync coin can now be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. Vsync has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and $31.00 worth of Vsync was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00070498 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00044714 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012551 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00140001 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00022674 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00036735 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00585575 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Vsync

Vsync is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Vsync’s total supply is 168,332,594 coins and its circulating supply is 160,559,294 coins. Vsync’s official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto . The official website for Vsync is vsync.pw

Vsync Coin Trading

Vsync can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vsync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vsync should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vsync using one of the exchanges listed above.

