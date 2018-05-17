Voxeljet (VJET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03), reports. Voxeljet had a negative net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%.

Shares of Voxeljet stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 37,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,878. The stock has a market cap of $63.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75. Voxeljet has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VJET shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Voxeljet in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Voxeljet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voxeljet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Voxeljet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers worldwide. Its 3D printers employ a powder binding, additive manufacturing technology to produce parts using various material sets. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services.

