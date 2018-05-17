Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Stake Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $36,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Endowment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 248.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,171,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,625,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 829,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,889,000 after acquiring an additional 40,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Vornado Realty Trust opened at $66.64 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $66.82 and a 12-month high of $67.92.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $536.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.81 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a preeminent owner, manager and developer of office and retail assets. Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market ? New York City ? along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.