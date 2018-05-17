Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,420 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5,978.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNO. ValuEngine downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $66.64 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $66.82 and a one year high of $67.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $536.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a preeminent owner, manager and developer of office and retail assets. Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market ? New York City ? along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy.

