Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vornado Realty Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.38 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.4051764949393 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill set a $76.00 price target on Vornado Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Argus lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Vornado Realty Trust traded down $0.69, hitting $66.64, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.85. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $66.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.92.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $536.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.81 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a preeminent owner, manager and developer of office and retail assets. Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market ? New York City ? along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy.

