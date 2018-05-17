Vodafone’s (VOD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vodafone (LON:VOD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Deutsche Bank currently has a GBX 285 ($3.87) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.39) target price on shares of Vodafone in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.26) target price on shares of Vodafone in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 253 ($3.43) target price on shares of Vodafone in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays set a GBX 265 ($3.59) target price on shares of Vodafone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 205 ($2.78) target price on shares of Vodafone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 244.71 ($3.32).

Shares of Vodafone opened at GBX 194.56 ($2.64) on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Vodafone has a 12 month low of GBX 197.45 ($2.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 239.65 ($3.25).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th will be paid a €0.10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Vodafone’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th.

In related news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £11,066 ($15,010.85).

About Vodafone

Vodafone Group Plc operates as a telecommunications company worldwide. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services across mobile and fixed networks; broadband and TV services; cloud and hosting for storing data and applications in the cloud, as well as Internet protocol-virtual private network services; roaming services; and converged communication services to small businesses and large multinational companies.

