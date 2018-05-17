Vodafone (VOD) Given New GBX 260 Price Target at Barclays

Vodafone (LON:VOD) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.59) to GBX 260 ($3.53) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VOD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.66) target price on shares of Vodafone in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.07) target price on shares of Vodafone in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.66) target price on shares of Vodafone in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Vodafone from GBX 240 ($3.26) to GBX 253 ($3.43) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.26) price objective on shares of Vodafone in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 244.71 ($3.32).

Shares of Vodafone traded down GBX 0.82 ($0.01), hitting GBX 194.94 ($2.64), during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,727,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,020,000. Vodafone has a 52 week low of GBX 197.45 ($2.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 239.65 ($3.25).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be given a dividend of €0.10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Vodafone’s previous dividend of $0.10.

In related news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.71) per share, for a total transaction of £11,066 ($15,010.85).

About Vodafone

Vodafone Group Plc operates as a telecommunications company worldwide. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services across mobile and fixed networks; broadband and TV services; cloud and hosting for storing data and applications in the cloud, as well as Internet protocol-virtual private network services; roaming services; and converged communication services to small businesses and large multinational companies.

